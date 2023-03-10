Lauren Yu scored two goals and a Caroline Ezzell scored one to help the Dothan girls soccer team earn a 3-2 win over Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.

Dothan improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in area play.

Jae Ashendorf and Irma Montiel both had an assist for Dothan in the win.

Prattville boys 1, Dothan 0: The Wolves lost in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest to Prattville 1-0.

Blake Rouse had one save in goal for Dothan (12-2, 3-1 in area).

Providence Christian boys 11, Northside Methodist 1: Davis Bolton and Luke Fripp both had three goals and Fripp added four assists in the Eagles win over NMA.

Charlie Leger scored two goals and one assists and Layton Hagler had one goal and three assists. Will Nichols had one goal and one assist and Cas Boone had one goal.

Chris Dooling had nine saves in goal for the Eagles.

Providence Christian girls 4, Northside Methodist 2: Anna Beth Townsend had three goals and Oliver Bruner had the other score for the Eagles.

Reese Bienvenu and Morgan Bienvenu both had one assist.

Reagan Stevens had a busy night in goal with 21 saves.

For Northside Methodist, Sydney Freeman and Presley Kinney scored a goal each. Cora Faison had seven saves in goal.

G.W. Long girls 9, Dale County 1: Bea Anderson and Carley Pritchett had three goals each to lead G.W. Long over Dale County.

Vivian Chamberlin scored two goals and Ella Hicks had one goal off a header for Long.

G.W. Long boys 3, Dale County 3 (tie): Austin McDaniel, Landon German and Risdon McCraney had a goal each for G.W. Long.

German also delivered two assists and Sammy Foote had one.

Braydon Jordan had 13 saves for Long.

For Dale County, Ethan Grissom, Larry Navorath and John Awoh had a goal each.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 5, Prattville 0: Ellisia Rambo earning the hat trick of three goals and Bhavi Shah and Carter Grace Tessman both scoring a goal each for Dothan.

Olivia Stewart and Arianna Torres each had an assist.

Ava Bell, Carter Grace Tessman, Sevyn Walker and Nala Werts led the defense, while Briannah Crews and Jessie Schumann combined for the shutout in the goal.