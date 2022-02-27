 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER: Dothan girls fall to Fairhope
  • Updated
Anika Kindred had eight saves in goal, but the Dothan offense struggled in a 2-0 road loss at Fairhope on Saturday.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist girls 5, Houston Academy 1: Sydney Freeman scored four goals and Dana Cool added one to lead the NMA win on Saturday.

Sydney Warren and Ali Scott had an assist. Mary Claire Morgan, Addie Forrester, Anna Bull, Lauren Carter and Shannon Alvord led the defense.

