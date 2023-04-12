The Dothan girls soccer team lost to Montgomery Academy 3-1 on Tuesday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Lauren Yu scored on an unassisted goal for Dothan.

Moriah Hogans had seven saves in goal for the Wolves. Caroline Ezzell and Jae Ashendorf led the defense with five takeaways.

G.W. Long girls 3, New Brockton 1: Bea Anderson scored two goals and assisted on a Jennifer Sanchez goal to lead G.W. Long’s win.

Vivian Chambers had an assist on one of Anderson’s goals.

Kenzie Kraemer had eight saves in goal, including a penalty kick.

G.W. Long boys 2, New Brockton 1: Ben Campbell and Tanner Patton scored a goal each for G.W. Long with Romah Daniels delivering an assist on both.

Brayden Jordan had 14 saves in goal for the Rebels.