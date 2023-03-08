The Dothan girls soccer team routed Jeff Davis 13-0 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest on Wednesday night at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Dothan improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in area play.

Emma Jane Haynie got a hat trick with three goals. Marah Delgado, Brenna Pfister and Lauren Yu each scored two goals, while Maggie Benton, Taylor Daniel, Shelby Kirkland and Tanita Mosely each scored one goal.

Jaelyn Ashendorf, Benton and Claudia Morgan all had two assists. Caroline Ezzell and Kirkland both added an assist.

Isabella Dougherty and Moriah Hogans combined for the shutout in the goal.