Lauren Yu scored two goals and Shelby Kirkland and Mariah Delgado added a goal each to lead the Dothan girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Enterprise Thursday night in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest at Enterprise’s Wildcat Stadium.

Dothan, which clinched the area title Tuesday, finished area play unbeaten at 8-0. The Wolves (15-6 overall) host the first round of the state playoffs, either May 1 or May 2. Enterprise (7-4-1, 5-3) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Kirkland and Yu both delivered one assist each.

Moriah Hogans and Bella Dougherty split time in goal in combining for the shutout.

Irma Mitchell and Maggie Benton both had six takeaways on defense.

Carroll girls 4, G.W. Long 0: Emma Edler scored twice and added an assist for the Lady Eagles (9-8-1). Jordan Culp and Kaylee Johnson each had a goal. Laynie Recor and Emmy Ganey each added an assist. Ganey, Edie Chancey and Millan Tharp combined for the shutout in goal. Carroll can clinch the region title with a win at home Tuesday verses Eufaula.

Kenzie Kraemer had 31 saves in goal for G.W. Long.

The match was the final one for Long in its first varsity season. The Rebels finished 9-12.

G.W. Long boys 8, Barbour County 1: Romah Daniels had three goals and Mason Foote, which Nate McLean, Sammy Foote, Tanner Patton and Zack Rogers had one goal each for G.W. Long.

McLean, Patton and Dylan Jacobs had one assist each for Long.

Landon German and Cole Andrews combined on four saves in goal.