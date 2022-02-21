PREP SOCCER: Dothan girls shutout Providence

Staff Report
Caroline Ezzell and Lauren Yu scored two goals each and Anika Kindred earned a shutout in goal as Dothan defeated Providence Christian 6-0 in girls high school action Monday night.
Shelby Kirkland and Brenna Pfister added a goal each. Ezzell, Irma Montiel, Brenna Pfister, Dallas Pfister and Emma Yu had an assist each for the Wolves.
Maggie Benton had 10 takeaways on defense, Ezzell nine and Jaelyn Ashendorf eight.
