 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOCCER: Dothan girls shutout Providence
0 Comments

PREP SOCCER: Dothan girls shutout Providence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer logo

Caroline Ezzell and Lauren Yu scored two goals each and Anika Kindred earned a shutout in goal as Dothan defeated Providence Christian 6-0 in girls high school action Monday night.

Shelby Kirkland and Brenna Pfister added a goal each. Ezzell, Irma Montiel, Brenna Pfister, Dallas Pfister and Emma Yu had an assist each for the Wolves.

Maggie Benton had 10 takeaways on defense, Ezzell nine and Jaelyn Ashendorf eight.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert