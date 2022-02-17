PREP SOCCER: Dothan soccer teams shut out Bainbridge, Ga.

Dothan girls 1, Bainbridge (Ga.) 0: Lauren Yu scored the Wolves’ lone goal with an assist from Claudia Morgan.

Over the weekend at the Capital Dreams tournament, Dothan tied Montgomery Academy 1-1 and Prattville 0-0 before losing to Huntsville 3-0. Shelby Kirkland had the lone goal for Dothan.

Dothan boys 4, Bainbridge (Ga.) 0: Mason Roe had two goals and Brandon Newsome and Paulensky Philemond had a goal each for Dothan.

Ty Powell had two assists and Ciro San Miguel had one. Carlos Flores had three saves and the shutout in goal.

HA JV girls soccer downs Dothan

Lib McRae scored two goals and Elsie Shirley added the other score for Houston JV girls in a 3-1 win over Dothan on Wednesday night.

Shirley and Abbie Grace Renshaw both had one assist and Maggie Renshaw had eight saves in goal.