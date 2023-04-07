Both the Dothan girls and boys soccer teams lost to Oak Mountain at Rip Hewes Stadium on Friday night with the girls losing 3-0 and the boys 4-1.

The girls contest was scoreless at halftime before the visitors scored three second-half goals. Moriah Hogans had 12 saves in goal for Dothan.

In the boys match, Mason Roe had the lone goal for Dothan off an assist from Ashton Payne.

Blake Rouse had 13 saves in goal for the Wolves (16-3-1).

G.W. Long girls 7, Ariton 0: Bea Anderson earned her sixth hat trick of three goals in a match to pace G.W. Long’s win over Ariton on Friday night.

Carley Pritchett, Gracie Davis, Jordan Jacobs and Summer Wright had one each goal.

Anderson had two assists and Pritchett had one assist.

Kenzie Kraemer and Lexie Foster combined for four saves in goal with Kraemer knocking down a penalty kick.

G.W. Long boys 5, Ariton 0: Romah Daniels had two goals and Cole Andrews, Tanner Patton and Risdon McCraney had one goal each to lead G.W. Long.

Jaxon Whitehead had two assists, while Ben Campbell, McCraney and Daniels had one each.

Landon German had two saves in recording a shutout in goal.