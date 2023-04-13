Mason Roe scored four goal and added an assist to lead Dothan to an 11-0 win over R.E. Lee on Thursday in Montgomery, the second straight night the Wolves beat the Generals.

Paulensky Philemond had three goals and Blake Rouse two. Charlie Ezzell and Isaac Brisenio had one goal each.

Wesley Farmer and Charlie Kaston had three assists and Ashton Payne had two assists. Devin Shimabukuro and Will Moody had one assist each.

Rouse, Keith Stampley and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal, recording the shutout for Dothan (19-3-1, 6-1 area).

Dothan girls 10, R.E. Lee 0: Lauren Yu earned five goals and Marah Delgado scored two and added two assists to lead Dothan to a second straight win over R.E. Lee in as many nights.

Shelby Kirkland, Taylor Daniel and Jae Ashendorf had one each for DHS.

Caroline Ezzell distributed two assists and Kirkland, Claudia Morgan and Brenna Pfister had one assist each.

Moriah Hogans and Isabella Dougherty split time for the shutout in goal.