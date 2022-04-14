PREP SOCCER: Dowd overtime goal gives Dothan boys win, area title

Thomas Dowd scored off a deflection midway in the first sudden death overtime to give the Dothan boys soccer team a 3-2 win over Prattville on Thursday night to clinch the Class 7A, Area 3 title.

Dowd had two goals overall, one off an assist from Mason Roe, and Wesley Farmer added the other goal.

Kieth Stampley had six saves in goal.

Trinity 3, Houston Academy 0: Liam Stjernstrom had 17 saves in goal for Houston Academy, but the Raiders couldn’t score against Trinity’s goalkeeper in the loss.

G.W. Long 3, Northside Methodist JV 1: Tanner Patton earned a hat trick with all three goals for the Rebels.

Landon German had an assist and Brayden Jordan had three saves in goal.

Girls

Houston 3, Trinity 2: Houston Academy outscored Trinity 3-1 in shootout penalty kicks to earn the victory after the teams finished full time tied at 2-2.

Sarah Anne Eldridge, Camille Reeves and Brinley Harrell scored the three shootout goals for the Raiders, while Lainey Hilson had two saves of Trinity shots.

During regulation, Maci Caldwell and Eldridge had a goal each with Harrell earning one assist. Hilson had 11 saves.

Carroll 8, G.W. Long JV 0: Emma Edler scored twice to lead the Lady Eagles (10-4-1). Tenley White, Audrey McDonald, Savannah Pedroza each scored once while Kaylee Johnson, Arianna Means and Abigail Griffin scored their first career goals. Abby Doremus, Laynie Recor and Jordan Culp each had two assists while Ashley Cairns added one.

Bea Anderson had 14 saves in goal and Kenzie Kraemer had 13 saves for G.W. Long.

Junior Varsity

Dothan boys 1: Prattville 0: Cristian Hernandez scored the lone goal off an assist from Ashton Payne as the Dothan boys finished undefeated, going 8-0-2.

Gabriel Medina had seven shutouts in recording the shutout in goal.

Late Wednesday

Houston Academy JV boys 3, Charles Henderson 1: The HA junior varsity boys finished the season on Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over Charles Henderson.

David Phillipps scored two goals and Westin Caldwell one for HA. Charles Henderson had seven saves, including a penalty kick save.