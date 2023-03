Diego Sammur scored right before the half and Stephane Pejon scored late in the second half to help Enterprise boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Prattville in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest in Prattville Wednesday night.

Diego Rodriguez had an assist on the Sammur score and Sammur had the assist on the Pejon goal.

Sean Medina had three saves in goal for EHS.

Enterprise boys JV 1, Prattville 1 (tie): Peyton Wood scored unassisted for the Enterprise goal in the tie match.