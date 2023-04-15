The Enterprise boy soccer team outscored Prattville 4-3 in penalty shootout kicks to claim a 2-1 Class 7A, Area 3 victory over Prattville on Friday night.

The teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and the two overtimes.

In the shootout, Enterprise led 4-3, but the Lions had a chance to tie it and send it to a second PK shootout round. However, their last attempt hit the post and bounced harmlessly backwards to give the Wildcats the win.

Robert Suter scored the goal in regulation for Enterprise off an assist from Diego Samur.

In the shootout, Robert Suter, Conrad Suter, Diego Rodriguez and Stepane Pejon scored for the Wildcats, while goalkeeper Sean Medina had a save on one of the Lion attempts.

For the game, Medina had four saves.

Providence Christian boys 9, New Brockton 0: Luke Fripp scored three goals and delivered two assists in the Eagles win.

Nate Childers had two goals, while Davis Bolton, Phin Milton and Layton Hagler all had a goal and two assists, while Charlie Leger had one goal and one assist.

Tyson Smith had eight saves in recording a shutout in goal.

Providence Christian girls 10, New Brockton 0: Morgan Bienvenu scored four goals and had one assist and Anna Beth Townsend earned two goals and two assists to lead PCS.

Avery Dean had two goals and an assist and Clara Mixson had a goal and four assists. Kaylee McDougle had a goal and Addie Pemberton had an assist.

Reagan Stevens had a clean sheet in goal.