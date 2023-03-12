Soccer

Bayside Academy boys 5, Enterprise 4: The Wildcats fell to the Admirals 5-4 in Daphne on Saturday.

Lincoln Lascano, Jose Segura, Robert Suter and Conrad Suter scored a goal each for EHS. Both Robert Suter and Conrad Suter also had an assist as did Diego Rodriguez.

Sean Medina had four saves in goal.

Enterprise JV boys 3, Bayside Academy 0: Martin Gomez, Jake Severs and Peyton Wood all had a goal for the Wildcats.

Cristian Calixtro, Wood and Caden Belich had an assist each.

Girls

Northside Methodist JV 5, Providence Christian 1: Sydney Freeman and Ali Scott both had two goals and Anna Bull had one score for the Knights.

Sydney Warren had two assists for NMA.

Jenna Forrester had four saves in goal.