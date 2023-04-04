The Enterprise boys soccer team lost to Davidson 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.

Jose Segura scored the Enterprise goal off an assist from Diego Sammur.

Sean Medina had nine saves in goal, while Robin Javier led the defense with four plays to prevent a Davidson scoring chance. Edwin Hernandez added three defensive plays to prevent scores.

Providence Christian girls 10, Eufaula 0: Providence Christian girls routed Eufaula in Eufaula.

No details were available.

Providence Christian boys 0, Eufaula 0 (tie): The Eagles and Tigers finished in a scoreless tie in Eufaula on Tuesday.

Enterprise girls pick up forfeit win: Enterprise girls picked up a forfeit win from R.E. Lee in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise boys 1, Davidson 1 (tie): Peyton Wood scored the lone EHS goal off an assist from Cristian Calixtro.

Aiden Mimoso had one save in goal.

Enterprise boys 6, Providence Christian 2: Peyton Wood earned three goals, Jacob Severs scored two goals and Caden Belich scored a goal and delivered two assists to lead Enterprise in a win on Monday.

Cristian Calixtro dished out two assists and Domingo Bernabe added one assist.

Aiden Mimoso had five saves in goal for EHS.