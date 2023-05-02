The Enterprise boys soccer team fell to Auburn 3-1 in a Class 7A playoff opener on Tuesday night in Auburn.

Lincoln Lascano had the lone goal for the Wildcats.

Sean Medina had four saves in goal.

Cottage Hill girls 5, Providence Christian 1: The Providence Christian girls fell at Cottage Hill Christian in a Class 1A-4A playoff opener in Mobile.

Anna Beth Townsend scored for Providence Christian off an assist from Morgan Bienvenu.

The PCS girls finished with a 10-7-1 record.

St. Luke’s boys 9, Providence Christian 3: The Eagles were in contention, trailing just 4-3 at the half, but lost leading scorer and senior captain Luke Fripp to an injury and the Wildcats dominated the second half in the Class 1A-4A playoff game.

Phin Milton, Fripp and Layton Hagler had the Eagle goals with Fripp and Will Nichols delivering an assist each. Hagler’s goal was off a free kick.

The Providence Christian boys end the season with a 12-3-1 record.

Gulf Shores girls 10, Eufaula 0: Eufaula girls were eliminated in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs in a loss at Gulf Shores.

Gulf Shores boys 6, Eufaula 1: The Eufaula boys season came to an end with a first-round Class 5A loss in Gulf Shores.

Jarios Salas had the Tiger goal in the loss.