Lincoln Lascano, Peyton Polidore, Davey Gomez and Conrad Suter all had two goals each to lead the Enterprise boys soccer team to a 10-0 Class 7A, Area 3 win over R.E. Lee on Monday night.

Diego Sammur and Stephane Pejon had the other EHS goals.

Robert Suter had three assists and Lascano, Pejon and Sammur had one each.

Cody Kirk had the shutout in goal.

Providence Christian boys 4, Houston Academy 0: Nate Childers and Craig Pitman both had two goals to lead Providence Christian’s JV boys to the win.

Henry Parsons had an assist on three of the four goals.

Zane Jones earned eight saves in goal in recording the shutout.

Houston Academy girls 3, Providence Christian 2: Joci Rich had both goals for Providence Christian with Reagan Elmore earning one assist.