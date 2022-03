Minjae Kim scored a pair of second-half goals to break a scoreless tie in the Enterprise boys' 2-0 win over Prattville.

Jonah Sidanycz had one save in goal and Edwin Hernandez had three clears to prevent scoring Prattville chances.

Enterprise JV boys 1, Prattville 0: Jose Segura scored nine minutes into the second half off a Conrad Suter assist for the only score of the match.

Sean Medina had nine saves in goal for EHS.