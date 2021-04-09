Prep Soccer: Enterprise boys win key area contest over Prattville

Enterprise won a key Class 7A, Area 3 contest Friday night at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, downing Prattville 5-3 behind two goals each from Stephane Pejon and Jaden Polidore.

Hector Perez had the other EHS goal.

Polidore, Matt Sheahan, Pejon and Jackson Odom had one assist each.

Enterprise moved into the area lead with a 2-1 record with one remaining game next Friday against Dothan (1-2). Prattville dropped to 2-2.

Enterprise girls 3, Prattville 1: The Wildcats scored two second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie and take the Class 7A, Area 3 contest in Prattville.

Enterprise improved to 2-1 in area play prior to Tuesday’s game with Dothan (1-1). Prattville (1-2) and Dothan also play later the week.

Summer Burress scored off an assist from Ashlyn Purvis and Sydney Garth scored off an assist from Everlyn Holmes-Smith to supply Enterprise’s scoring in the second half.

Garth scored off an assist from Emma Avery in the first half.

Lizzy Joreski had five saves in goal, while Purvis had 11 steals on defense, Madilyn Webb eight and Jaden Boland six steals.