Evelyn Holmes-Smith scored three goals to lead the Enterprise girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Providence Christian.

Brooke Parker and Mariam Bolaji scored the other two Wildcat goals.

Stella Retherford and Bolaji had one assist each.

Taylor Waters had six saves in goal in the shutout for EHS.

Enterprise JV girls 5, Providence Christian 0: Georgia Goodson had two goals, while Emily Armstrong, Emily Oredson and Rhiannon Wallace had a goal each to lead the Enterprise JV girls team.

Carlee Ke-a and Abigail Lower had an assist each.

Whitneh Rogers had three saves in goal in recording the shutout.