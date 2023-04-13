The Enterprise girls soccer team outscored Prattville 4-2 in penalty shootout kicks to capture a 3-2 win over the Lions in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest Wednesday night at Wildcat Stadium.

The two teams finished regulation and the two overtimes tied at 2-2.

In the shootout format, Enterprise had successful goals from Anna Kim, Reagan Eagle, Lauren Kinney and Evelyn Holmes-Smith, while goalkeeper Lauren Kinney made one save and Prattville missed another shot to give the ‘Cats the win.

Kim and Brooke Parker had the goals in regulation for EHS with Mariam Bolaji earning an assist on one of the scores.

Kinney had 11 saves in goal for Enterprise.