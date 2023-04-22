The Enterprise Lady Wildcat soccer team defeated Smiths Station 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium, improving to 8-4-1 on the season.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith earned a hat trick of three goals. Anna Kim and Addy Kate Booker added a goal each.

Ava Lamar, Brooke Parker and Stella Retherford had an assist each.

Taylor Waters earned the shutout in goal, saving nine shots.

Kim led the defense with three steals. Jordan Parker and Booker had two steals each.

McGill-Toolen boys 3, Enterprise 1: Lincoln Lascano had the lone goal for the Wildcats in the loss Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium.

Sean Medina saved six shots in goal.