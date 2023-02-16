Anna Beth Townsend had two goals and Morgan Bienvenu had a goal and an assist to lead Providence Christian in a 3-3 tie with Enterprise in high school girls soccer action Thursday night.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Alessia Azan and Brooke Parker had a goal each for Enterprise. Anna Kim and Brooklyn Cox both had an assist. Defensively for EHS, Stella Retherford, Reagan Eagle and Taylor Waters had four steals each.

Enterprise JV girls 5, Providence Christian 0: Enterprise rolled to the win 5-0.

Northside Methodist JV girls 10, Carroll 0: Ali Scott had three goals and two assists and Sydney Freeman and Tatum Hendrix both added a pair of goals to lead the Knights win.

Sydney Warren, Maddie Lipscomb and Mary Claire Morgan added a goal.

Scarlett Kenward and Hendrix both had one assist.

Jenna Forrester had the shutout in goal. The defense was led by Morgan, Shannon Alvord, Jurnee McElderry and Libby Miller.