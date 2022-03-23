 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOCCER: Enterprise, Providence Christian JV teams split

  • Updated
sc
Rose, Regina

The Enterprise and Providence Christian junior varsity soccer teams split in high school action Tuesday with the Enterprise boys winning 3-1 and the Providence Christian girls winning 5-3.

Enterprise boys 3, Providence Christian 1: Brian Gomez, Chase Perry and Payton Polidore all scored a goal each for Enterprise.

Hadrian Lett and Conrad Suter had an assist each.

Cody Kirk had three saves in for goal.

For Providence Christian, Cas Boone scored off an Will Nichols assist.

Providence Christian JV girls 5, Enterprise 3: Clara Mixon and Anna Beth Townsend scored two goals each in the Eagles win.

Dantzler Dowling scored the other goal.

Addie Milton distributed two assists and Townsend had one assist.

