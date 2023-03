The Enterprise boys soccer team edged the St. Michael Cardinals 4-3 in Fairhope on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Sammur, Lincoln Lascano, Payton Polidore and Jonathan Ramirez scored a goal each for EHS. Robert Suter had two assists and Stephane Pejon and Conrad Suter had one assist each.

Cody Kirk had two saves and Sean Medina three saves in goal.

Enterprise boys JV 2, St. Michael 1: Peyton Wood and Domingo Bernabe had a goal each for Enterprise.

Aiden Mimoso had three saves in goal for EHS.