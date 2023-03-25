Wesley Farmer scored three goals and Mason Roe had a goal and three assists to lead the Dothan Wolves in a 6-1 win over Vestavia Hills on Friday night.

Paulensky Philemond and Ashton Payne both had one goal and Jesus Bautista and Devin Shimaukuro both had one assist.

Blake Rouse allowed only score in goal for Dothan (14-2-1).

Girls

Northside Methodist 2, Providence Christian 1: Sydney Freeman and Ali Scott both scored a goal to lead the Knights to the win.

Cora Faison earned eight saves in goal.

Mary Claire Morgan, Shannon Alvord, Lauren Carter, Anna Bull and Journey McElderry led the NMA defense.