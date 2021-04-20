Prep Soccer: Headland soccer teams beat Northside Methodist

Headland boys 3, Northside Methodist 2: Justin Tran scored two goals and Jacob King one goal as the Rams earned the win and finished the season 7-5.

Anna Fischer, Steven Miller and King had an assist each. Eli Hudspeth had 11 saves in goal.

Carter Stevens had one of the goals for NMA.

Headland JV boys 3, Northside Methodist 2: Joey Foster scored two goals and Andrew Pongonis one goal in leading the Rams win.

Mark Foster, Suave Morales and Soli Morales had an assist each. Kirtis Sliger had 19 saves in goal.