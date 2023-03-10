Nate Selig and Corey Campbell each tallied goals in Houston Academy’s 2-0 win over Carroll.

The Raiders improved to 14-2-1.

Charlie Knowles and Aidan Phillips had assists.

Houston Academy girls 4, Carroll 1: Sarah Anne Eldridge had two goals, while Brinley Harrell and Camille Reeves each added one each for the Raiders.

Abby Caldwell and Reeves each had an assist for HA, which improved to 13-1-3.

For Carroll, Leilani Faulk scored on an assist from Emma Edler after a long throw in by Emmy Ganey. Laynie Recor had seven steals on defense, for the Eagles, now 6-3-1.