Prep soccer: Houston Academy boys take OT win; HA girls, both Providence teams also win

High School Soccer

Houston Academy 2, Montgomery Catholic 1 (OT): Ethan Morales scored in overtime to give Houston Academy a 2-1 win over Montgomery Catholic in a Class 1A-3A, Section 2 contest at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

The teams finished regulation tied at 1-1.

Three minutes into the overtime, Nate Selig delivered a header over a defender to Morales, who blasted a shot past the goalkeeper in the box in a one-on-one situation.

Conner Henexson had the goal in regulation for the Raiders.

The game-winning score by Morales was his 58th goal of the season, the seventh most in AHSAA history in a season. Next up is 60 by Fairhope’s Ryan Strachan in 2004.

Liam Stjernstrom had 11 saves in goal for HA.

Houston Academy girls 3, Montgomery Catholic 0: Sarah Anne Eldridge scored two goals, Maci Caldwell scored once and Lainey Hilson earned eight saves in a shutout in goal to power the Houston Academy girls in a Class 1A-3A, Section 2 match at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Mary Helen Mendheim and MacKey Pfeiffer had an assist each for the Raiders.