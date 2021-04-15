Prep soccer: Houston Academy boys take OT win; HA girls, both Providence teams also win

High School Soccer
Houston Academy 2, Montgomery Catholic 1 (OT): Ethan Morales scored in overtime to give Houston Academy a 2-1 win over Montgomery Catholic in a Class 1A-3A, Section 2 contest at the Westgate Soccer Complex.
The teams finished regulation tied at 1-1.
Three minutes into the overtime, Nate Selig delivered a header over a defender to Morales, who blasted a shot past the goalkeeper in the box in a one-on-one situation.
Conner Henexson had the goal in regulation for the Raiders.
The game-winning score by Morales was his 58th goal of the season, the seventh most in AHSAA history in a season. Next up is 60 by Fairhope’s Ryan Strachan in 2004.
Liam Stjernstrom had 11 saves in goal for HA.
Houston Academy girls 3, Montgomery Catholic 0: Sarah Anne Eldridge scored two goals, Maci Caldwell scored once and Lainey Hilson earned eight saves in a shutout in goal to power the Houston Academy girls in a Class 1A-3A, Section 2 match at the Westgate Soccer Complex.
Mary Helen Mendheim and MacKey Pfeiffer had an assist each for the Raiders.
Providence Christian 6, New Brockton 0: Luke Fripp had four scores and an assist to lead the Class 1A-3A, Section 2 win at the PCS campus.
Ben McClurkin scored two goals and Noah Fripp had one assist.
Providence Christian 10, New Brockton 0: Morgan Bienvenu and Lydia Rich both scored three goals to pace the Eagle Class 1A-3A, Section 2 win at the PCS campus.
Anna Beth Townsend, Catie Caputo, Reese Farris and Sarah Lewis had one goal each.