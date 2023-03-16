Houston Academy girls and boys soccer teams defeated rival and Class 1A-3A, Area 2 foe Northside Methodist on Thursday in high school soccer action at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

The Raider girls won 1-0, while the boys claimed a 10-0 victory.

In the girls game, Camille Reeves scored the match’s only goal on a penalty kick. Maggie Renshaw had the clean sheet in goal.

In the boys contest, Charlie Knowles scored four goals, Andrew Gil three goals and Lucius Renshaw scored twice and delivered three assists for the Raiders. JC Peacock and Riggs Hickey both added two assists each.

Will Pitchford earned the shutout in goal for HA.

G.W. Long girls 2, New Brockton 1 (2 OT): Bea Anderson scored on a penalty kick and Lexie Foster scored off an assist from Carley Pritchett for G.W. Long.

Kenzie Kraemer had 21 saves in goal for the Rebels.

G.W. Long boys 3, New Brockton 2: Risdon McCraney and Romah Daniels both scored on penalty kicks and McCraney added another goal off an assist from Cole Andrews for G.W. Long.

Brayden Johnson had 18 saves in goal for the Rebels.