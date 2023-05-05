The Houston Academy girls and boys soccer teams both lost on Friday night, a round short of the Class 1A-3A state semifinals.

The girls team fell at Cottage Hill Christian 4-0, while the boys lost at St. Luke’s 7-2 in second-round playoff contests.

The Lady Raiders finished the season with a 19-2-4 record, while the boys team finished with a 21-4-1 record.

In the boys contest, Lucius Renshaw scored both HA goals with Jay Morris earning one assist.

In the girls match, Maggie Renshaw had 10 saves in goal for the Lady Raiders.