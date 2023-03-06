Charlie Knowles scored four goals and Nate Selig added a goal to lead the Houston Academy Raiders boy soccer team to a 5-2 win over St. James on Monday night.

Lucius Renshaw had two assists and Jacob Wright one for HA.

Houston Academy girls 2, St. James 2 (tie): Camille Reeves had both Houston Academy goals with one assisted by Brinley Harrell.

Maggie Renshaw had eight saves in goal for the Raiders.

Northside Methodist JV girls 8, Houston Academy 1: Alli Scott and Sydney Freeman scored two goals each, while Jurnee McElderry, Sydney Warren and Anna Bull had one goal each.

Providence Christian JV girls 3, Geneva varsity 0: Joci Rich scored two goals and Makinley Warden scored one goal for the PCS JV girls team against first-year program Geneva.

Reagan Elmore, Charlieanne Farris and Warden all had one assist each.

Rachel Kirkland had the clean sheet in goal.

Providence Christian JV boys 6, Geneva varsity 1: Craig Pittman, Reese Salter and Henry Parsons each scored two goals for the Eagles.

Nate Childers had three assists, while Jake Mixson, Parsons and Salter had one assist each.