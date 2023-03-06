Charlie Knowles scored four goals and Nate Selig added a goal to lead the Houston Academy Raiders boy soccer team to a 5-2 win over St. James on Monday night.
Lucius Renshaw had two assists and Jacob Wright one for HA.
Houston Academy girls 2, St. James 2 (tie): Camille Reeves had both Houston Academy goals with one assisted by Brinley Harrell.
Maggie Renshaw had eight saves in goal for the Raiders.
Northside Methodist JV girls 8, Houston Academy 1: Alli Scott and Sydney Freeman scored two goals each, while Jurnee McElderry, Sydney Warren and Anna Bull had one goal each.
Providence Christian JV girls 3, Geneva varsity 0: Joci Rich scored two goals and Makinley Warden scored one goal for the PCS JV girls team against first-year program Geneva.
People are also reading…
Reagan Elmore, Charlieanne Farris and Warden all had one assist each.
Rachel Kirkland had the clean sheet in goal.
Providence Christian JV boys 6, Geneva varsity 1: Craig Pittman, Reese Salter and Henry Parsons each scored two goals for the Eagles.
Nate Childers had three assists, while Jake Mixson, Parsons and Salter had one assist each.