Lauren Yu scored five goals to lead the Dothan Wolves girls in an 11-0 win over Jeff Davis in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest Monday in Montgomery.

Emma Jane Haynie scored three goals. Jae Ashendorf, Claudia Morgan and Emma Yu each added a goal. Haynie had three assists, Carolyn Ezzell had two assists, and Morgan and Lauren Yu each had an assist.

Isabella Dougherty and Moriah Hogans split time in goal for the shutout.

The Lady Wolves are still undefeated in the area (5-0) and play top-ranked Montgomery Academy Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Westgate.

Dothan boys 10, Jeff Davis 0: Mason Roe scored five goals and Wesley Farmer scored two goals and added four assists for the Wolves in the Class 7A, Area 3 contest in Montgomery.

Isaac Briseno had a goal and two assists and Cristian Hernandez had a goal. Charlie Ezzell, Paulensky Philemond and Ashton Payne each had an assist.

Blake Rouse had the shutout in goal for the Wolves, now 17-3-1 and 4-1 in area play.

Enterprise boys 4, Montgomery Catholic 0: The Lascano brothers – Carter and Lincoln –paced the Enterprise boys soccer team in the win over the Knights.

Lincoln Lascano earned two goals and Carter Lascano delivered one goal for EHS. Mateo Lorenzo added the other Wildcat score.

Tristan Agard, Diego Sammur, Stephanie Pejon and Jonathan Ramirez had one assist each for EHS.

Cody Kirk had two saves in goal in earning the shutout in goal.

Enterprise girls 3, Montgomery Catholic 0: Evelyn Holmes-Smith scored all three Wildcat goals in the victory.

Stella Retherford and Addy Kate Booker had an assist each.

Lauren Kenney had 15 saves in goal in the shutout for EHS.