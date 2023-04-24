Kaylee McDougle scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Providence Christian girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over Ariton in high school girls soccer action Monday night.

Morgan Stickler and Olivia Bruner added two goals with Stickler adding an assist. Avery Dean, Clara Mixson and Pace Maddox had a goal each with Maddox earning her score on a penalty kick. Mixson had one assist.

Rachel Kirkland had a clean sheet in goal for the Eagles.

Providence Christian boys 10, Ariton 0: Luke Fripp earned three goals and two assists and Nate Childers had two goals to lead the Eagles over the Purple Cats.

Davis Bolton, Layton Hagler, Zach Vinson, Tyson Smith and Gabe Pemberton had a goal each. Hagler had a team-high three assists. Cas Boone delivered two assists and Smith had one assist.

Bolton and Smith had the shutout in goal.

Northside Methodist girls 8, New Brockton 0: Sydney Warren and Ali Scott both earned the hat trick of three goals to lead the Knights’ win

Presley Kinney contributed two goals for NMA.

Warren dished out two assists and Sydney Freeman and Kelsey Wilkins had one assist each.

Cora Faison and Jenna Forrester were credited with the shutout in goal.

New Brockton boys 6, Northside Methodist 0: The Gamecocks blanked Northside Methodist in a Class 1A-3A, Area 2 contest.

David McHugh earned four goals and Carlos Jiminez and Adan Zapata had one goal each with Olivier Ortiz assisting on the Zapata score.

Eufaula boys 3, Charles Henderson 2: Charly Medina scored off a goalie deflection after a Mario Martinez free kick with two minutes left to give Eufaula a 3-2 win over Charles Henderson to clinch a Class 5A state playoff.

The Tigers battle Carroll on Tuesday night with the winner claiming the 5A, Area 2 crown.

Charly Medina had two goals and Caleb Medina had one goal for EHS.

G.W. Long boys 5, Barbour County 1: Tanner Patton and Risdon McCraney both had two goals and Nate McLean added one to lead the Rebels, who finished the season 11-9-2.

Ben Campbell, Ethan Napper, Pablo Spears and McCraney all had one assist each. Patton had one save in goal and Mason Foote had two saves in goal.

Barbour County, which was playing in its third match in program history, actually led 1-0 on an Adan Rojas goal before the Rebels tied and overtook the Jaguars. It was the first lead in Jaguar history.

Last week, Barbour County scored its first goal in history during an 8-1 loss to G.W. Long. Kareem Johnson earned the historic score.

The Jaguars also lost to Smiths Station 9-0 and finished with a 0-3 record.