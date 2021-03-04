Prep Soccer: Morales scores seven goals in Raider win

Ethan Morales scored seven goals and added one assist to lead Houston Academy in an 11-4 win over Andalusia in boys high school soccer action Thursday night.

Braden Phillipps added two goals and Conner Henexson and Ryan Pfeiffer both had one goal and two assists.

Lucius Renshaw provided two assists and Greg Sexton, Eli Sanera and Grant Dalton added an assist each.

Carroll boys 3, Providence Christian 1: Isaiah Riggins scored two late goals to break a 1-1 tie for Carroll. After a scoreless first half, Milo Gomez scored to give Carroll (3-1-1) the lead. Blake Johnson and Holden Barefield led the defense for Carroll and Jakerion Ware had seven saves in goal.

Dothan boys 12, Park Crossing 1: The Wolves scored all 12 goals in the first half to end the match by the mercy rule.

Noah Donner and Mason Roe scored three goals each with Roe also earning an assist. Alan Flores and Ciro San Miguel both had two goals and one assist in the win.

Stuard Garcia and Jesus Bautista had one goal each.

Wolensky St. Jean and Nate Kirsch had two assists each and Joshua Smith and William McCarthy had one assist each.