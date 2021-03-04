Prep Soccer: Morales scores seven goals in Raider win

Ethan Morales scored seven goals and added one assist to lead Houston Academy in an 11-4 win over Andalusia in boys high school soccer action Thursday night.
Braden Phillipps added two goals and Conner Henexson and Ryan Pfeiffer both had one goal and two assists.
Lucius Renshaw provided two assists and Greg Sexton, Eli Sanera and Grant Dalton added an assist each.
Carroll boys 3, Providence Christian 1: Isaiah Riggins scored two late goals to break a 1-1 tie for Carroll. After a scoreless first half, Milo Gomez scored to give Carroll (3-1-1) the lead. Blake Johnson and Holden Barefield led the defense for Carroll and Jakerion Ware had seven saves in goal.
Dothan boys 12, Park Crossing 1: The Wolves scored all 12 goals in the first half to end the match by the mercy rule.
Noah Donner and Mason Roe scored three goals each with Roe also earning an assist. Alan Flores and Ciro San Miguel both had two goals and one assist in the win.
Stuard Garcia and Jesus Bautista had one goal each.
Wolensky St. Jean and Nate Kirsch had two assists each and Joshua Smith and William McCarthy had one assist each.
Enterprise boys 7, Stanhope Elmore 2: Jaden Polidore scored three goals and four others scored one each to lead Enterprise.
Ryan Parrott, Matt Sheahan, Edwin Gomez and Jason Bustamante added a goal each.
Jackson Odom had two assists and Minjae Kim, Bustamante and Sheahan had one assist each.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise boys 10, Stanhope Elmore 0: Mateo Lorenzo scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Wildcat win.
Arnold Caceres scored two goals, Diego Rodriguez had a goal and two assists and Lincoln Lascano had one goal and one assist. Kendrett Green, Peyton Polidore and Carter Lascano had a goal each.
Davey Gomez had two assists and Drew Suter, Evan Antonello and Evan Watson had one assist each.
Cody Kirk and Nate McCraney shared the shutout in goal with Kirk earning one save.
Northside Methodist girls 6, Houston Academy 1: Presley Kinney had three goals and Dana Cool and Kelsey Wilkins scored a goal each and Sydney Freeman had a couple of assists to lead Northside Methodist’s win.
Cora Faison allowed only one score in goal with strong defense in the back by Mary Claire Morgan, Addie Forrester, Ari Jenkins and Lauren Carter.