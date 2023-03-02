New Brockton outscored Northside Methodist 5-3 in the overtime shootout to take a 3-2 win in a Class 1A-3A, Area 2 contest after the teams finished regulation and the two overtimes tied at 2-2.

David McHugh and Julian Soto scored the two New Brockton goals in regulation.

In the shootout, McHugh, Soto, Antonio Avalos, Ronaldo Pablo and Wyatt Simmons scored for the winning Gamecocks.

For Northside Methodist, Grayson Barbaree scored two goals and James Gray, Nathaniel Raley and David Brise had one goal each.

Bradley Atkinson had 21 saves in goal for New Brockton, while David Peters had 18 saves for Northside Methodist.

Northside Methodist girls 10, New Brockton 0: Ali Scott and Shannon Alvord scored three goals each and Kelsey Wilkins and Presley Kinney had two each to lead the Knights win in the Class 1A-3A, Area 2 contest.

Kinney and Sydney Freeman had two assists each and Scott and Wilkins had one each.

Mary Claire Morgan and Alvord led the defense with 15 takeaways each. Jurnee McElderry added nine takeaways. Cora Faison had the shutout in goal.

Houston Academy girls 10, G.W. Long 0: Brinley Harrell and Camille Reeves both had the hat trick of three goals, while Sarah Anne Eldridge scored twice to lead the Raiders in the Class 1A-3A, Area 2 win.

Emily Selig and Maci Caldwell added a goal each. Selig and Eldridge had an assist each.

Houston Academy boys 10, G.W. Long 0: Lucius Renshaw earned four goals and one assist and Nate Selig had two goals and two assists to lead the Raider boys (8-1-1) in the Class 1A-3A, Area 2 win.

Corey Campbell scored two goals, while Andrew Gil had one goal and three assists and George Zeron had a goal and two assists. Riggs Hickey added an assist.

Will Pitchford had the shutout in goal.

Dothan girls 8, Providence Christian 2: Lauren Yu scored three goals and Caroline Ezzell two goals to lead Dothan over Providence Christian.

Marah Delgado, Irma Montiel and Jae Ashendorf had a goal each for Dothan (5-2). Delgado had two assists and Emma Jane Haynie and Ashendorf had one assist each.

Montiel had four takeaways on defense and Moriah Hogans saved five goals in goal for Dothan.

For Providence Christian, Anna Beth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu had a goal each with Clara Mixson delivering one assist.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 4, Providence 0: Ellisia Rambo scored three goals and Olivia Stewart added a goal in the Dothan win.

Ava Bell, Andrea Briseno, Hannah Cooper and Catherine Farmer had an assist each. Maya Swope and Bhavi Shah led the defensive effort and Bri Crews earned 10 saves in goal in recording the shutout.