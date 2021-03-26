Prep Soccer: Northside Methodist, Dothan girls both win late

Northside Methodist girls soccer team started the Island Cup Tournament in grand style Friday, scoring with 30 seconds left to cap a come-from-behind 4-3 win over host Gulf Shores.

The Knights fell behind 3-0 at halftime, but scored four goals in the second half. Presley Kinney scored the game-winning goal off an assist by Kelsey Wilkins.

Kinney and Emily Odom both scored two goals each for NMA. Dana Cool, Wilkins and Kara Whitehead led the defensive shutout in the second half.

Dothan 1, Prattville 0: The Dothan girls won a Class 7A, Area 3 match over Prattville at Westgate Soccer Complex, scoring in the final minutes to break a scoreless tie and earn a 1-0 win.

Virginia Maddox scored the lone goal off an assist from Irma Montiel with five minutes remaining in regulation.

Maria Wharton led the defense for Dothan with 10 takeaways and Anika Kindred had the shutout in goal.

The victory pushes Dothan into a tie with Prattville and Enterprise for the area lead.

Junior Varsity

Dothan girls 3, Prattville 1: Lauren Yu scored two goals and Anna Weathers scored the other goal. Weathers and Bhavi Shah had an assist each. Maggie Renshaw had five saves in the goal.