Ali Scott and Dana Cool had a goal each and Cool and Kelsey Wilkins had an assist each to lead the Northside Methodist to a 2-1 win over Carroll in girls high school action on Friday.

Mary Claire Morgan, Sydney Warren, Anna Bull, Lauren Carter and Journey McElderry led the defense

Cora Faison had 7 saves in goal

Savannah Pedroza scored for Carroll assisted by Emma Edler after a free kick from Laynie Recor. Ashlyn Yarbrough had 13 saves.

Wiregrass Cup

The Wiregrass Soccer Cup, hosted by Houston Academy, started on Friday at the Westgate Soccer Complex with opening rounds in the varsity girls and varsity boys divisions along with junior varsity girls and junior varsity boys competition.

Action continues on Saturday.

Below are tournament results from Friday:

Junior varsity girls

Enterprise 5, Smiths Station 0

Houston Academy 1, Marbury 0

Junior varsity boys

Smiths Station 6, Charles Henderson 0

Dothan 2, Carroll 0

Carroll 6, Charles Henderson 0

Dothan 4, Houston Academy 0

Varsity girls

Houston Academy 10, Ariton 0

Spanish Fort 10, Beauregard 0

Houston Academy 10, G.W. Long 0

Spanish Fort 11, Eufaula 0

Varsity boys

Houston Academy 10, Ariton 0

Marbury 1, Beauregard 1 (tie)

Spanish Fort 11, Northside Methodist 1

Dothan 10, G.W. Long 0