Ali Scott scored the match’s only goal as Northside Methodist girls edge Carroll 1-0 in high school soccer action at the Westgate Soccer Complex on Tuesday night.

Cora Faison had seven saves in goal for the Knights and strong defense by Mary Claire Morgan, Shannon Alvord, Journey McElderry and Anna Bull helped in the shutout.

Houston Academy boys 10, Ariton 0: Charlie Knowles, Nate Selig and Corey Campbell all scored two goals and Knowles delivered three assists as the Raiders improved to 18-3-1 overall and 6-0 region play.

Lucius Renshaw and Zein Kesserwani both had a goal and an assist and both Will Pitchford and Owen Dawson had a goal each. Riggs Hickey earned two assists and Selig and Sam Dennis had one each.

Mac Adkinson earned the shutout in goal.

Prattville girls 2, Enterprise 0: Enterprise fell on the road in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest in Prattville.

The Wildcats dropped to 5-2 in Class 7A, Area 3 with the loss. They face Dothan on Thursday night in the area finale.