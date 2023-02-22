Providence Christian boys 2, Charles Henderson 0: Davis Bolton scored a goal off an assist from Charlie Leger and Bolton added an assist to a Will Nichols a goal for Providence Christian.

Chris Dooling saved five shots on goal for PCS.

Dale County boys 7, New Brockton 5: Ethan Grissom had three goals and Bill Awoh two to lead Dale County.

Will Atkins and Gabriel Conyers added a goal each for the Warriors. Larry Naovarath had three assists.

New Brockton girls 10, Dale County 0: New Brockton defeated Dale County 10-0. No details were available.

Providence Christian JV boys 8, Charles Henderson 0: Craig Pitman earned five goals, Grady Salter a goal and two assists and both Jake Mixson and Henry Parsons had a goal and an assist each for the Eagles.

Nate Childers delivered four assists. Zane Jones had two saves in recording a shutout in goal.