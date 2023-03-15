Providence rallied with two goals in the last 10 minutes for a 3-2 win over Carroll Tuesday in girls high school soccer action in Ozark.

Laynie Record tied game for Carroll off an assist from Emmy Ganey. Later in the first half, Ganey took a pass from Emma Edler, broke through and scored to give Carroll a 2-1 lead, but PCS rallied for the win behind goals by Clara Mixson and Olivia Brune.

Anna Beth Townsend had the other PCS goal. Morgan Bienvenu had one assist.

Providence Christian boys 3, Carroll 1: Davis Bolton had two goals and Nate Childers had one goal for the Eagles, who improved to 8-0.

Luke Fripp had two assists.

Dothan boys 3, Montgomery Academy 3 (tie): Mason Roe had two goals and Wesley Farmer added the other in the Wolves’ tie with Montgomery Academy.

Ashton Payne had one assist. Blake Rouse had 12 saves in goal.

Junior Varsity

Dothan boys 2, Montgomery Academy 1: Kellen Driskell and Xavier Montiel had a goal each and Gabe Medina had an assist.

Medina also had three saves in goal.