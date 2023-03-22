Providence Christian boys soccer team defeated G.W. Long 10-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Luke Fripp scored four goals and added three assists to lead the Eagles. Davis Bolton and Layton Hagler both had two goals with Bolton earning an assist. Phin Milton had one goal and three assists and Charlie Leger scored a goal and had an assist. Will Nichols added one assist.

Chris Dooling delivered four saves in earning the shutout in goal.

Enterprise boys 12, R.E. Lee 0: The Wildcats ended the Class 7A, Area 3 contest by halftime, scoring all 12 goals in the first 35 minutes.

Seven different players scored with Stephane Pejon, Lincoln Lascano and Jose Segura earning two goals each. Conrad Suter, Tristan Agard, Diego Rodriguez, Robert Suter, Robin Javier and Jonathan Ramirez all scored one each.

Robert Suter delivered four assists with Pejon and Diego Sammur contributing two assists each. Conrad Suter, Lascano, Payton Polidore and Davey Gomez had one assist each.

Sean Medina had the shutout in goal.

Dothan 8, Smiths Station 2: Mason Roe had three goals and an assist and Cristian Hernandez had two goals and an assist to lead the Wolves (13-2-1).

Wesley Farmer had a goal and two assists and Paulensky Philemond and Charlie Kaston scored a goal each. Devin Shimabukuro and Jesus Bautista both had one assist.

Blake Rouse, Keith Stampley and Alessio Nuzzo split time in goal for DHS.

Providence Christian girls 8, G.W. Long 0: Anna Beth Townsend delivered three goals and three assists and Clara Mixson earned two goals to lead the PCS girls victory.

Morgan Stickler had a goal and dished out two assists, while Morgan Bienvenu and Resse Bienvenu both had one goal.

Reagan Stevens made four saves in goal in earning the shutout in goal.

Junior Varsity

Dothan 3, Smiths Station 1: Hector Estrada, Gavin Hendershott and CJ Haynie had a goal each for Dothan.

Aidan Delgado and George Brannon had one assist each.

Ricky Charles had six saves in goal.