Prep soccer roundup: Bienvenue scores four goals in Providence victory

Morgan Bienvenue scored four goals and added two assists as Providence Christian defeated Montgomery Catholic 5-0 on Monday night in girls high school soccer.

Lydia Rich scored the other Eagle goal.

Montgomery Academy girls 4, Enterprise 2: Montgomery Academy scored two goals in the final three minutes to break a tie and deal the Wildcats a loss on Monday night.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith scored on an assist from Arianne Siegel just two minutes and 55 seconds into the match for a 1-0 Enterprise lead. Montgomery Academy scored twice before the first half before Enterprise’s Summer Burress tied it with 3:08 left in the first half.

Madilyn Webb led the Enterprise defense with seven steals. Ashlyn Purvis had five steals and Jaden Boland had four steals. Lizzy Joreski had three saves in goal and Webb had one save.