Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll boys edge Headland; clinch state playoff berth

Will White and Brayden Gilbert scored for Carroll in a 2-1 win over Headland as the Eagles improved to 8-1 in region play and clinched a state playoff berth with the win.

Devin Faulk had seven saves in goal. Brandon Lucky and Blake Johnson each had five takeaways on defense for Carroll (11-2-1 overall).

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian girls 4, Northside Methodist 0: Anna Beth Townsend scored two goals and Clara Mixon and Morgan Bienvenu one each for PCS.

Providence Christian boys 5, Northside Methodist 0: Luke Fripp had two goals and Phin Milton, Craig Pitman and Will Nichols one each for PCS (10-1).