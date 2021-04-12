 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll boys edge Headland; clinch state playoff berth
0 comments

Prep Soccer Roundup: Carroll boys edge Headland; clinch state playoff berth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer logo

Will White and Brayden Gilbert scored for Carroll in a 2-1 win over Headland as the Eagles improved to 8-1 in region play and clinched a state playoff berth with the win.

Devin Faulk had seven saves in goal. Brandon Lucky and Blake Johnson each had five takeaways on defense for Carroll (11-2-1 overall).

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian girls 4, Northside Methodist 0: Anna Beth Townsend scored two goals and Clara Mixon and Morgan Bienvenu one each for PCS.

Providence Christian boys 5, Northside Methodist 0: Luke Fripp had two goals and Phin Milton, Craig Pitman and Will Nichols one each for PCS (10-1).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert