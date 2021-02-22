Prep soccer roundup: Carroll boys shut out Greenville

The Carroll boys improved to 1-1-1 on the season with a region 10-0 win in Greenville on Monday night in varsity boys soccer action.

Brayden Gilbert scored four goals to lead Carroll. Blake Johnson added three goals while Will White, Melo Gomez and Devon Weaver each added one goal.

Providence Christian boys 10, Pike County 0: Sam Prim and Henry Paul Blaxton scored two goals each and six others had one each to lead Providence Christian over Pike County.

Noah Fripp, Colin Doherty, Charlie Leger, Ben Mclerkin, Luke Fripp and William Morton added a goal each for PCS.

Houston Academy girls 3, Northside Methodist 0: The Raiders shut out the Knights at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

Frances Fabbrini scored off an assist from Onika Sukoff, Sarah Ann Eldridge off a free kick and Brinley Harrell had the final goal for HA.

Lainey Hinson had eight saves in recording the shutout in goal.

Houston Academy boys 10, Northside Methodist 0: Ethan Morales had five goals and four assists to lead the Raider rout that ended early in the second half on the mercy rule.