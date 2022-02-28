PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll girls, boys win over Russell County

In a neutral site game in Eufaula, the Carroll Lady Eagles beat Russell County 6-0 on Monday in high school soccer.

Emma Edler and Abby Doremus each had two goals for Carroll. Savannah Pedroza and Sahara Moreno each added a goal. Moreno and Emmy Ganey had two assists while Pedroza and Laynie Recor had one each.

Ashlyn Yarbrough and Jordan Culp had seven combined saves in goal. The Lady Eagles improve to 5-1-1 on the season.

Carroll boys 3, Russell County 0: Devin Weaver scored twice and Holden Barefield added the other goal for Carroll (3-1-1).

Devin Faulk earned the shutout in goal. Brayden Gilbert had 10 steals for Carroll.

Providence Christian 10, G.W. Long 0: Luke Fripp scored eight goals, tied for the fifth most in AHSAA history, and also had an assist in the Eagle win.

Phin Milton had the other goal and also had an assist. Charlie Leger, Davis Bolton and Layton Hagler had one assist each.

Junior Varsity