PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll girls down Boaz

At the Lakeshore Shootout in Pelham, the Carroll Lady Eagles opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Boaz.
Six different Lady Eagles scored including Abby Doremus, Sahara Moreno, Tenley White, Emmy Ganey, Audrey McDonald and Savannah Pedroza.
Doremus, Ganey, Emma Edler, Ally Lamberth and Kaylee Johnson each had an assist. Laynie Recor had eight steals to lead the defense and Ashlyn Yarbrough earned the shutout in goal.
