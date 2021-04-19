Prep soccer roundup: Carroll girls down Eufaula

In Ozark, the Lady Eagles finished off a 15-1-1 regular season with the 7-0 win over Eufaula.

Laynie Recor and Emmy Ganey each had two goals to lead Carroll. Ashlyn Yarbrough, Ashley Cairns, and Emilee Pedroza each had one goal.

Pedroza and Ganey each had two assists as did Haylee Kellum while Emma Edler added one.

Ashlyn Yarbrough and Tenley White combined for the shutout in goal. Alayna Yarbrough, Victoria Jester and Savannah Pedroza led the defense to the shutout.

Carroll will host St. James on Friday at 5:30 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Headland 6, Dale County 1: Scoring for Headland were John McKee (2 goals), Alex Pongonis, Jacob King, Isaiah Coleman and Steven Miller. Assisting in the goals were Anna Fischer, Dillon Calabrese, and Jacob King. Headland’s area record is 6-4.

Headland High School JV and Varsity will close out their season Tuesday night against Northside Methodist Academy at 5:30 pm.