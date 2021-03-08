 Skip to main content
Prep soccer roundup: Carroll girls edge NMA
  • Updated
Alayna Yarbrough scored on a free kick midway in the first half to give Carroll the lead and the defense took over and held on for the 1-0 win over Northside Methodist Academy in girls soccer on Monday.

The Lady Eagles improved to 8-0-1 on the season. Julia Adams, Emma Edler and Yarbrough led the defensive effort. Ashlyn Yarbrough had seven saves in goal to earn the shutout.

Dothan girls 2, Providence Christian 1:  Taylor Daniel and Victoria Zlotea each scored a goal. Emma Yu had an assist. Maria Wharton led the defense with 11 takeaways. Caroline Ezzell and Irma Montiel’s each had seven takeaways and Dallas Pfister had 6 takeaways. Anika Kindred had seven saves in the goal.

Junior Varsity

Dothan JV girls 7, Providence Christian 1: Marah Delgado had a hat-trick with three goals plus she had two assists. Shelby Kirkland scored two goals. Anna Weathers and Lauren Yu each scored a goal. Kirkland and Yu each had an assist.

