At the Lakeshore Shootout in Alabaster, the Carroll Lady Eagles had a strong outing to start the tournament with a 9–0 win over Carver.

For Carroll, Savannah Pedroza had two goals while Laynie Recor, Leilani Faulk, Emma Edler, Madeline Little, Emmy Ganey, Jordan Culp, and Ashlyn Yarbrough each had one goal. Edler had four assists while Pedroza had three and Ganey had two.

Carroll 10, Jasper 0: In the nightcap of the Lakeshore Shootout, the Lady Eagles remained red hot offensively with the 10-0 win. Emmy Ganey and Savannah Pedroza each had three goals while Jordan Culp added two and Kaylee Johnson and Laynie Recor each had one.

Edler had three assists while Johnson, Pedroza, Audrey McDonald, Millan Tharpe, Leilani Faulk and Abigail Griffin each had one. Ashley Cairns and Recor had five steals each while Ashlyn Yarbrough had four saves in goal.