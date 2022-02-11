 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll girls open with victory
0 Comments

PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll girls open with victory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer

EUFAULA – Sahara Moreno scored three times and added an assist to lead Carroll to a 8-0 win over Eufaula on Friday night in girls high school soccer.

Emma Edler added two goals while Abby Doremus, Savannah Pedroza and Emmy Ganey added a goal each.

Doremus had three assists and Ganey added two assists, while Pedroza and Madelyne Little each had one assist. Laynie Recor had 10 takeaways on defense to lead Carroll (1-0).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert