PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Carroll girls open with victory

EUFAULA – Sahara Moreno scored three times and added an assist to lead Carroll to a 8-0 win over Eufaula on Friday night in girls high school soccer.
Emma Edler added two goals while Abby Doremus, Savannah Pedroza and Emmy Ganey added a goal each.
Doremus had three assists and Ganey added two assists, while Pedroza and Madelyne Little each had one assist. Laynie Recor had 10 takeaways on defense to lead Carroll (1-0).
